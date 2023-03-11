LGBTQ Suicide Hotline Workers Are Burned Out After Being Attacked by the Far Right

The Trevor Project serves as a lifeline to young LGBTQ+ people in America: It operates a 24/7 crisis support hotline for queer youth, advocating for policies such as bans on conversion therapy , and conducting groundbreaking research on the mental health of some of the most vulnerable young people in America.

One of the most visible LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in the country is at a crossroads.

In the midst of conservative activists and Republican lawmakers alike targeting trans youth healthcare and discussions of sexuality and gender in schools, last year, the viral far-right Twitter account LibsofTikTok accused the Trevor Project of being a “ grooming organization ” in a now-deleted tweet.

Employees at the Trevor Project are trying to unionize following a tumultuous past year that included an enormous escalation in the targeting of LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

“There has definitely been a focus on large-scale, rapid growth, that has often felt unsustainable,” Sarah Hallock, a lead digital supervisor at the Trevor Project who’s worked at the organization for three years, told VICE News. “Leadership has struggled to hear the voices of the people that are working on the frontlines and make meaningful changes.”

Staffers announced last week that they would attempt to form a union, in part to tackle some of these issues. In interviews with VICE News, several workers argued at the Trevor Project could do more to support frontline staff who receive homophobic and transphobic harassment as they try to handle emotionally draining cases; said the nonprofit can and should do more to offer opportunities to people from some marginalized groups; and criticized a perceived disconnect from leadership to the everyday work of the organization.

But employees say the organization isn’t adequately supporting its staff, particularly those working in the Trevor Project’s core mission of crisis counseling.

Then, one of the most severe attacks came from an effort coordinated by 4chan users last year to clog the organization’s crisis support hotline with fake cases, which the organization said resulted in increased wait times for actual LGBTQ+ youth experiencing mental health crises. After this and other, less high-profile incidents, staffers were exhausted, and didn’t feel like the organization was adequately supporting those providing crisis counseling.

It got worse: Right-wing influencers then seized on a tool the organization provides to young people that allows them to erase their chat history with its counselors. (The National Domestic Violence Hotline’s love is respect website has a similar tool .) “If you sit around designing and promoting ways to get in touch with kids so you can discuss sexuality and keep it from their parents, you are a groomer,” BlazeTV host Lauren Chen said in a tweet last year .

Hallock manages paid crisis counselors as well as volunteers, and estimated that between the two, the Trevor Project has more than a thousand people working on the crisis care phone lines (with the majority being volunteers). The organization has rapidly scaled up its crisis services in recent years; in 2022 it averaged ten times as many inbound crisis contacts as it did in 2017, Teen Vogue reported last year.

Hallock said that people who provide direct crisis care are now regularly forced to deal with prank callers and worse. Some of those bad faith actors are people who start a call off with slurs, but can include people threatening violence against the organization, or someone attempting to get screen grabs of a conversation to share with conservative media or social media accounts, “to try to make it look like we’re doing something wrong in supporting trans youth that reach out to us.”