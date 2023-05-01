LG XBOOM Go XG9 Power: Powerful sound and good battery life don’t require size | Analysis / Review

LG launched the XBOOM Go XG9 Power as its new portable speaker in Europe, with the promise of delivering high quality, mobility, long autonomy and a series of extra features to the user. Is the experience with her satisfactory? What does it offer the most for the consumer? TechSmart tested a unit and tells the details in this full review.

design and connectivity

- Advertisement -

We start talking about the design with this cylindrical body that is 19 cm thick, accompanied by a handle with an ergonomic layout just above, for easy transport. It ends up being useful since the 7 kg of weight is not so light for its size. Thus, it gives greater comfort to the hands, without losing resistance. And speaking of resistance, one of the highlights here is the presence of IP67 certification, which guarantees protection against dust and liquids. That is, you can use it quietly on the beach, in the rain, near a pool or anywhere else that has water nearby. Rain of news from Xiaomi: Mi Band 6, WiFi 6 AX9000 router and more

In the construction part, we have a point that makes this box environmentally friendly. The XBOOM Go XG9 Power has a recycled plastic resin construction and is coated with Jersey polyester, which is made from recycled PET bottles. The same initiative is applied to the packaging, which uses high-density cardboard that is also recycled. Another visual highlight is the LED lights. There are two lighting options. One of them is Studio, which puts over 16 million customizable colors on passive radiators. All this to give that party atmosphere wherever you are. - Advertisement - The other is the Stage one, for those who enjoy globes of colored lights when it’s time to liven up their party, or even choose cold or warm options for a more static light. Here, the visual effect comes from an LED located right in the center of the front portion.

Just below it is the space for the connections. We have the power input, the auxiliary port to play from an external device via P2 cable, in addition to the USB, which serves to charge your cell phone. But we’ll talk about that later. On the other side, closer to the top, are the buttons. They can serve from turning the box on and off, to controlling the lights, the volume or the reproduction itself. This is also where you can pair with your cell phone or PC wirelessly, using the Bluetooth 5.1 present in it.

Application

- Advertisement -

You can connect your smartphone to it directly from the list of Bluetooth devices found, or with the help of the LG XBOOM app. The app has its perks. Through it, you can send all commands to the box even without being so close to it, in addition to controlling the lights or even pulling your favorite songs from your standard streaming service. Here you will also find a complete equalizer to leave the audio the way you like it the most. We miss a remote control for this model. It would allow you to manage the box without having to always have your cell phone in your hand, especially when it is charging.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }



sound quality

The XBOOM Go XG9 Power comes equipped with two woofers that combine for 80W of power, plus a 40W compression tweeter. All to deliver a clean and very powerful sound. Nfortec Vanth meets the new generation with a highly efficient modular model We can say that it delivers what it promises. You’ll get really loud, distortion-free volume at max. It can be easily used in a large hall or even outdoors. In addition, LG managed to deliver an audio that leaves the bass, mids and highs well highlighted, but without exaggerating any of them. A performance thanks to the algorithm created by the brand to improve frequencies in a very efficient way.

extra features

As we said just now, the XBOOM comes with a built-in USB port, to serve as a power bank. In other words, you can charge your cell phone while enjoying a sound, or during your party, so you don’t run out of charge all the time. However, we think that LG could have added a USB Type-C port, as this has become the standard for cell phones today. Thus, the resource that the box brings would not run the risk of becoming obsolete over time, or even always depending on an adapter.

Another additional function is the so-called “Party Link”. It makes it possible to connect up to nine speakers to increase user immersion. But if you want to use it, you can prepare your pocket. That’s because you’ll have to buy all units of the same model to be compatible. Something not cheap. So that you enjoy more accentuated bass beats, the box still offers Sound Boost, a feature that improves the lower frequencies and makes your music more full-bodied. You can activate it in the box itself, or through the brand’s application.

Battery

LG promises an autonomy of up to 24 hours of continuous playback, provided it is up to 50% volume and without the LEDs on. From our tests, we can say that you’ll easily get 20 hours of playback even if you prefer to keep the lighting on. When charging, its 110 W adapter ensures a full charge in about 5 hours. It’s quite a long time, but given the duration it delivers, we don’t see much of a problem with leaving that period in the socket.

Final considerations

After all, does LG’s portable speaker offer a positive balance? We understand yes. It manages to efficiently combine powerful, high-quality sound with its mobility proposition. Dealmaster: Best deals on chargers, cables, and batteries The ergonomic handle is the ultimate example of portability. It brings comfort for you to take the XBOOM wherever you need it. And the possibilities of destinations are not few. LG has placed multiple lighting options and resistance to dust and water opens up a wide range of options. This is a box to use in a ballroom, on the beach, by a pool or even in your home. You’ll always get the ideal experience, no matter where you are. The sound quality does not disappoint, from the high power it delivers to the clean audio with well-defined frequencies here. A unit alone is already able to rock your party in a considerable space without difficulty. The battery also adds to the list of the greatest qualities of the XBOOM Go XG9 Power. Having a whole day of autonomy allows you to leave your music playing without worrying about being out of hand. Even with a long charging time, the duration delivered certainly compensates for waiting a long time in the socket. As negative points, we mainly highlight the presence of a USB Type-A port for the power bank function. This will disturb anyone who has an iPhone, a top-of-the-line Android cell phone, or even intermediate and newer basic ones, which already adopt USB-C as standard. The manufacturer lacked to have thought about it since its project. Another item that we can mention is the lack of a remote control. It would at least have the same commands as the buttons on the box in a compact accessory, so as not to depend on the cell phone or being close to the XBOOM to send the commands you want.

charging handle charging handle Rugged construction with IP67 Rugged construction with IP67 Powerful and balanced sound Powerful and balanced sound power bank function power bank function Long battery life Long battery life USB Type-A to power bank USB Type-A to power bank lack of remote control lack of remote control loading time loading time