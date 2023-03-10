5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeMobileAndroidLG Velvet, update to Android 13 in early 2023

LG Velvet, update to Android 13 in early 2023

Android

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

LG exited the smartphone market a year and a half ago in April 2021. The choice was courageous but, seeing from the results, it seems to have paid off. However, this does not mean that smartphones have been abandoned altogether, since support for newer models is still active (as indeed guaranteed from the outset), including that software. The Korean division of the company has released the update plan for Q1 2023and there are surprises.

LG VELVET WITH ANDROID 13

 

- Advertisement -

Among all, one: the imminent release of Android 13 for LG Velvet, a product announced by the Asian house in mid-2020 and particularly appreciated by the public (and also by us) for its – at the time – innovative design. Updated to Android 12 just a few months ago, therefore, Velvet is preparing to make an important leap towards the most recent version of Google’s operating system.

However, LG will make very few announcements of this kind in the future: Velvet could in fact be the last – if not quite the last – smartphone of the brand to receive a major update. Another possible candidate for Android 13 is LG Wing, released in September 2020 and therefore – albeit slightly – more recent than the Velvet. There are also faint hopes for the LG V60 ThinQ.

Honor 70 review, mid-range to whom?

Not only updates to Android 13, but also security patches arriving. The following models are affected, with initial release in Q1 2023:

  • LG Wing
  • LG Q61
  • LG Q92 5G
  • LG Q52 5G

In recent weeks, a security update has also been released for the V50S ThinQ.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Meizu 20 in spring: the teaser video with which Meizu returns as the protagonist

Despite the acquisition of the automobile giant Geely which, we recall, owns Volvo, Lotus...
Android

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: a bug does not save photos taken with zoom

The Google Pixel 7 (the review) and 7 Pro (here our review) seem to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.