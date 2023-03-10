LG Velvet, update to Android 13 in early 2023

- Advertisement -

LG exited the smartphone market a year and a half ago in April 2021. The choice was courageous but, seeing from the results, it seems to have paid off. However, this does not mean that smartphones have been abandoned altogether, since support for newer models is still active (as indeed guaranteed from the outset), including that software. The Korean division of the company has released the update plan for Q1 2023and there are surprises.

LG VELVET WITH ANDROID 13

- Advertisement -

Among all, one: the imminent release of Android 13 for LG Velvet, a product announced by the Asian house in mid-2020 and particularly appreciated by the public (and also by us) for its – at the time – innovative design. Updated to Android 12 just a few months ago, therefore, Velvet is preparing to make an important leap towards the most recent version of Google’s operating system.

However, LG will make very few announcements of this kind in the future: Velvet could in fact be the last – if not quite the last – smartphone of the brand to receive a major update. Another possible candidate for Android 13 is LG Wing, released in September 2020 and therefore – albeit slightly – more recent than the Velvet. There are also faint hopes for the LG V60 ThinQ.

Not only updates to Android 13, but also security patches arriving. The following models are affected, with initial release in Q1 2023:

LG Wing

LG Q61

LG Q92 5G

LG Q52 5G

In recent weeks, a security update has also been released for the V50S ThinQ.