LG Velvet, Android 12 on the way: for Italy waiting (just?) Longer

LG had said it clearly, last April: despite the farewell to the smartphone market, high-end smartphones would have received up to three versions of Android. The first test is well on its way to being passed: LG has announced that it is working to give Android 12 to Velvet.

But there are good and bad news: the good is that those who own the smartphone that was offered at the launch for 649 euros will not have to wait long because LG has assured it. arrival by the end of Marchthe bad thing is that the promise is relative to domestic market. And to be honest there is a third piece of news, which could lift the spirits of some: the version sold in South Korea has the same chip as the one marketed in Europe, so in principle the rollouts could also take place at a distance of a few days from each other.

Simultaneously with the announcement of an upcoming Android 12 for the Velvets, LG reports a series of more routine updates for LG Wing, Q51, Q52, Q61 and Q92 which include security patches released by Google and some performance fixes. However, it is positive to note that in parallel with the top of the range, LG is concretely committed to keeping even lower-quality products “fresh” and safe, despite the withdrawal from the sector.

(updated February 26, 2022, 6:32 pm)