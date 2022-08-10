LG Ultra Tab, another tablet for the mid-range

- Advertisement -

LG got out of the smartphone business, but it’s not done with the Android platform as the mid- LG Tab it just released shows.

It is a standard model with a medium-format multi-touch screen, with a panel 10.5-inch IPS diagonal, FHD + resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, with an aspect ratio of 5: 3, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a high brightness of 500 nits to favor its use in bright exteriors.

Mount a series processor Snapdragon 600 from Qualcomm, with 4 Gbytes of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity with UFS chips. It is clear that despite its name ‘Ultra’ this model is positioned in the mid-range of tablets.

For the rest, the LG Ultra Tab is a lightweight model with a metal chassis, with a thickness of 7.1 mm and a weight of 458 grams. It is compatible with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 and has a USB 2.0 Type-C port for data and charging of a 7,040 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging with an external charger since the included one is 16W.

The tablet has a microSD card reader, but does not have a headphone jack. It has dual cameras, front (5MP) and rear (8MP), support for Wacom AES 2.0 pens, and 1-watt stereo speakers.

LG separately sells a Bluetooth-connected folio keyboard case, which includes a slot to hold an optional Wacom stylus.

LG Ultra Tab pre-installs Android 12 and is sold in South Korea in a dark gray finish and for a price in the range of 300 dollars. We hope that LG will market it soon in the international market.