LG Rollable, video review for the rollable smartphone that never was

When LG decided to abandon the market, more than a year ago, it was working on a decidedly innovative device: named LG , it had, as it is easy to guess from the name, a rollable display. In a now rather boring industry like this, the expectation was understandably high, especially among enthusiasts and experts, and its lack of commercialization was a disappointment. It was known that LG would liquidate its stock of unsold smartphones by offering it to its employees at home, and it was hoped that from there it would at least be able to get a closer look at the Rollable as well, but so far it has not had much luck. A first hands-on was out this summer, but it wasn’t very complete – and by the way it was apparently removed.

However, in the past few hours, when a rather established South Korean YouTube channel managed to get hold of a unit and publish some sort of unboxing / p / review video. However, it is described as an almost definitive model, therefore not yet intended for sale to the public; at this point one suspects that the latter just do not exist. But as the packaging demonstrates, as well as the smartphone video itself, we really came very close.

In short, you have to be satisfied also from the point of view of the language, but it is still better than nothing. The automated side opening mechanism it seems to work quite well and the ease of use is very high. There are some compromises to be accepted at an ergonomic level: the smartphone is definitely thick and bulky (and we imagine also quite heavy), and the front camera is nothing short of microscopic, which does not bode well from the point of view of the quality of the shots. The advantage is that when the smartphone is closed the display extends to the back, so you can use the rear cameras to take selfies (and make video calls if necessary). Another big “plus” of this form factor is that there doesn’t seem to be any visible sign of where the display bends, for obvious reasons.

It is clear that it is called of one classical first iteration, with improvable / refinable aspects that often accompany the most peculiar and innovative inventions; as enthusiasts, we can only be disappointed that in the last LG did not believe us. But who knows, maybe in the future someone else will decide to pick up the idea.