LG Rollable: here is the video of the rollable smartphone ever marketed

LG Rollable was one of the South Korean manufacturer’s most innovative projects in the smartphone segment. A distinctive feature was its rollable display and, after its presentation at CES 2021, it had come one step away from its debut on the market, only to be overwhelmed by the events that involved the entire smartphone division of the brand (specifically the closure and defined exit from the scene). The fate of LG Rollable has thus been confined within LG’s corporate structure – it is said to have only been sold to its employees – not without a bad taste as it always happens when a very promising project comes to an end sooner than expected. .

Months later, an interesting one video hands-on shows LG Rollable and its ability to change form factors thanks to the rollable display. The device can take the size of a smartphone when the display is completely rolled up and a small tablet by unrolling the panel. Apparently the extension and closing of the screen can be controlled both via software (via a specific icon) and via a hardware button. A few seconds of video which are however sufficient to give an idea of ​​the potential of the device:

LG Rollable will never see the light, but the fact remains that the particular product category to which it belongs cannot include other important exponents in the future. Among the companies that have shown their belief in rollable screen smartphones is Oppo, which presented the X 2021 concept last year. To get to a commercial product it will take time, but there are those who believe that rollable smartphones can be the natural evolution of current folding, also in consideration of the fact that they manage to make the controversial fold of the latter disappear.

