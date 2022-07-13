LG Rollable Display, this was LG’s secret weapon that never reached the market

- Advertisement -

About a couple of years ago we started talking about the LG Rollable Display, a very interesting project from the South Korean company that promised take the flexible screen concept to another levelclearly moving away from the approach that one of its main rivals, Samsung, had followed until now.

The LG Rollable Display was emerging as a top-of-the-range smartphone based on Android that used a flexible screen, but it did not fold horizontally or vertically, but could be extended or contracted in seconds and fully automatically. The idea was quite attractive, but unfortunately LG made the decision to leave the smartphone sector in 2021, and this terminal did not hit the market.

However, it seems that LG had some functional prototypes of the LG Rollable Display, and that one of them reached the hands of a person who has not hesitated to share a video showing how the screen opening mechanism works. The truth is that has a futuristic touch for how well resolved that system is, and for the effect created by enlarging the screen. Thanks to this function, it is possible to turn the terminal into a small tablet in seconds.

The LG Rollable Display would have been a very interesting terminal due to its design and that reinterpretation of the flexible screen concept. Also could have benefited greatly from Android 12La version of Google’s well-known operating system for mobile devices that use flexible screens.

Will any company dare to launch a terminal inspired by the LG Rollable Display? It’s a question I couldn’t help but ask myself, and I think the answer is no, at least in the short and medium term. Perhaps in the future, when smartphones with a flexible screen have been democratized and the manufacturing cost is lower, we will see a model with the original design of the LG Rollable Display, but this will not happen for a few years, and in the best of the cases.

It is a pity that the LG Rollable Display did not reach the market, it would have marked an important turning point and the South Korean company would have taken a “medal” for innovationalthough it is true that this terminal would not have been enough to save LG from its fate in the smartphone sector, since its sales reached such a low level that it was unsustainable.

