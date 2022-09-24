HomeTech NewsMobileLG Rollable: A video shows how amazing this phone would have been

LG Rollable: A video shows how amazing this phone would have been

The LG rollable It could have been one of the most innovative phones-with-different-price-ranges/">smartphones of 2021, but the company’s strategy of abandoning the smartphone market led to only a few units being made, which were sold to employees.

Now, a South Korean YouTube channel has made a detailed video showing off this alternative to foldables.

It starts with the curious box, which opens in the same way as the phone’s roll-up screen, extending to the side.

The phone itself looks pretty normal on the outside, and it’s not thick like foldables. However, it is heavier than most phones as it weighs 285 grams (with a 4,500 mAh battery inside).

 

The main novelty of the phone is the 6.8″ P-OLED screen with curved sides. A swipe gesture makes it expand horizontally, bringing the diagonal to 7.4″ and making the aspect ratio 3:2.

In this mode, some apps automatically switch to their tablet interface. This works on YouTube, the settings screen, and more. Even home screen wallpapers are capable of seamlessly expanding and contracting to fit the screen.

The screen wraps around the back, avoiding the crease in the center of folding screens. The extended portion of the display isn’t perfectly flat, but it seems this is only visible if tilted just right and won’t be noticeable during normal use.

An interesting detail is the keyless design, similar to the canceled LG Velvet 2 Pro (instead of physical buttons, volume was controlled with pressure-sensitive pads). The SIM tray is in an awkward position, only accessible when the phone is unrolled.

The phone is a fairly typical 2021 flagship with an Snapdragon 888, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The camera setup on the back includes a 64MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide module.

There is a screen on the back, so you can use it to take selfies, view widgets and notifications. Actually, it is the main screen when it is not extended. For regular selfies, there’s a small camera tucked into the top bezel on the front.


