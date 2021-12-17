LG previews its new sound bars for CES 2022

Advancing its plans for the technology fair LG has announced that it will present a new line of audio products, focused on your soundbars, with a variety of models that will deliver extraordinary performance, unique and stylish designs, and exciting new sound experiences that ensure absolute sound for enjoying movies, music or video games at home.

Headed by the LG S95QR premium soundbar, with 810W power and 9.1.5 channel surround sound, this bar is proposed as a high-end solution to create a superior immersive experience. With five upstream sound channels (three on the soundbar and two on the rear speakers), including the world’s first rising-sounding center speaker, are able to sharpen the sound and enlarge the soundstage to create absolute realism.

This is the ideal choice for moviegoers looking to perfect their home theater experience. And it is that the company ensures that the upstream channels provide more realistic and immersive sounds thanks to the rising center speaker, which enables clearer dialogue transmission.

Although in its announcement, LG presents this model as an option for gamers, due to its variable refresh rate functions (VRR) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) that can adjust its output and ensure it is in sync with game consoles and PC.

The LG S95QR soundbar it supports Dolby Atmos and the DTS: X codec. The wireless rear speakers it comes with also have six channels instead of four like previous models, with its four front / side drivers and two power drivers. In addition, with IMAX Enhanced technology users can enjoy impressive three-dimensional sound with compatible content.

But not only that, and this soundbar has LG’s AI Room Calibration technology, that allows automatic sound adjustment through artificial intelligence to analyze the space in which it is located, and automatically adapt the most optimal audio output.

So, for the moment we have no choice but to wait for the celebration of CES 2022 to learn more about this and the rest of the sound bars that LG plans to present, as well as perhaps new details about their price and date of availability.