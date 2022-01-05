LG presents its new OLED Smart TVs for 2022 with a 97-inch model!

LG has just officially unveiled what is its new range of OLED televisions for this new year 2022. These come with versions ranging from 42 to 97 inches, along with an OLED EX panel that will make a clear difference against its strongest competitors.

In this new LG OLED 2022 range we can see models A2, B2, C2, G2 and Z2, which will be the substitutes for the A1, B1, C1, G1 and Z1 family of the past 2021. As for the Z line, we will see that they continue to bet on the 8K resolution, and the rest of the televisions will continue with the 4K.

This is what the new LG OLED Smart TVs of 2022 are like

We start with the most powerful model of the new family of televisions from the South Korean firm, the model LG G2. This will come with the new OLED Evo panel with “Brightness Booster” technology, which is capable of achieving a higher brightness, since It has a more efficient dissipation system.

As with its predecessor, The LG G2 model has a Gallery design, so you can easily hang it on the walland. Although you will also have the option of buying its legs if you prefer to have it resting on a piece of furniture. In addition, both the LG C2 and the LG G2 will have its thinnest screen bezel, now being 6mm instead of 10.2mm. Taking this into account, we can assume that the two will have an OLED EX panel, although at the moment they have not offered information on this.

Although it is yet to be confirmed with the A2 model, the new family of LG televisions will be ideal for the gamer sector, as it will have a Game Optimizer menu. In addition, all models offer a 1 ms clock rate for a more complete gaming experience than ever.

All LG OLED models from 2022 LG

As for the LG A2 and B2 televisions, they will continue with the SoC Alpha 7 Gen 5. With the exception of the LG A2, the other LG OLED models from 2022, will have full HDMI 2.1, so they will not lack support for VRR, 4K playback to 120, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Filmmaker Mode and Game Dashboard.

La new generation of LG OLED smart TVs that have been presented during this CES 2022 arrives with new screen diagonals. An example is the LG G2, which comes with 83 inches and 97 inches, with which it complements its range of 55, 65 and 77-inch Smart TVs. Turning now to the LG C2 model, we will see a 52-inch model, along with 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. At the moment, LG has not provided data on the diagonals of the other televisions,

One piece of information that has been released is the renew your operating system. This is the new webOS 22 version, which comes with user profiles that can be configured if you live with more people in the same house, in addition to each of the profiles will receive their own recommendations depending on what their tastes are.

Something important that we cannot not mention is that the C2 and G2 models will have Room To Room Share, a function with which you can view satellite or cable content on another television using WiFi without the need for an additional decoder. In addition, the LG G2 also has Always Ready, which is a system similar to Samsung’s Ambient Mode, and with which you can turn your television into a painting or to blend in with the wall.

The entire new family of televisions from LG 2022 will arrive with a new application, which is called LG Fitness. This will allow you to have access to exercises with which you can lose weight from home, strengthen your muscles or even meditate.

Regarding the launch date of these new televisions, LG has indicated that they will arrive throughout the second quarter of this year. Its price? At the moment, it is a complete mystery.