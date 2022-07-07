LG presents its first OLED monitor for gaming in Spain

- Advertisement -

LG has presented in Spain its first monitor with OLED panel within the LG UltraGear line for gamingwhich has a response time of 0.1ms and aims to maintain the quality that has characterized the brand.

The first OLED panel monitor for gaming of LG is the Ultra Gear 48GQ900, which is capable of offering pure black thanks to its 33 million self-luminous pixels. It has been the winner of awards such as iF Design and Red Dot, its size is 48 inches, its native 4K UHD resolution and works at a frequency of 120Hz in standard mode and 138Hz by overclocking. Supports HDR10 and 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

How to product for gaming that is, the LG UltraGear 48GQ900 includes Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatiblea feature that supports through HDMI 2.1 in order to offer a 4K experience not only through PCs, but also through the latest generation of video game consoles in which said resolution is being consolidated.

LG Ultra Gear 48GQ900.

The LG UltraGear 48GQ900 comes with a remote control with which it is possible to configure it, turn it off, turn it on, adjust the sound and change the mode. Since it is game oriented, the default mode is set for that context. In terms of connectors, it incorporates three HDMI, a DisplayPort 1.4, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB 3.0 Type-A (rectangular) input and four USB 3.0 Type-A outputs. Its price is €1,499.

On the other hand, the giant of South Korean origin has announced the launch of the monitor 32GQ850which is also within the LG UltraGear line and uses a panel IPS instead of OLED. Its size is 32 inchesthe native resolution it supports is QHD (2560×1440)its response is 1ms and it works at a frequency of 240Hz, being able to reach 260Hz by overclocking (hertz is the rate of images that the monitor prints or projects, not the number of frames per second generated by the computer).

LG Ultra Gear 32GQ850.

The LG UltraGear 32GQ850 is certified for VESA AdaptiveSync, being able to support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatiblein addition to VESA DisplayHDR 600. Added to the certifications is support for HDR10 and for 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

In terms of connections, it has two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, a USB 3.0 Type-A input and two USB 3.0 Type-A outputs. Its base price is €899.