LG presents its first gaming laptop: exquisite design and unrivaled power

The Korean manufacturer begins to warm up engines before the imminent arrival of CES 2022. And if a few days ago they surprised with their next flagship within the soundbar division, now it is the turn of LG’s first gaming laptop. Do youYour name? LG UltraGear 17G90Q.

It’s about a model that arrives with a 17-inch diagonal and with a brain that combines an 11th Generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card Max-Q. Also, it can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The South Korean company usually presents laptops focused on office use, and not models designed to enjoy the best high-end gaming experience. At the beginning of the year, they presented the LG Gram 17, an ideal laptop for teleworking thanks to its light weight, but because it did not have a more powerful GPU, it was not the best option to enjoy a good gaming experience.

LG’s first gaming laptop is a beast

enlarge photo LG UltraGear 17G90Q from behind ºLG

If we take a look at the LG laptop catalog, we find that they have two models with an Nvidia GPU, but in both cases they have the lower power GTX 1650. But The new UltraGear 17G90Q comes with the RTX3080, Nvidia’s fastest GPU of the moment for laptops.

This new model features a 1080p IPS screen and a 300Hz refresh rate, an RGB keyboard, 93Wh battery, 10800 webcam and fingerprint sensor housed in the power button. The South Korean company’s laptop case has been made of aluminum, and boasts an attractive purple-gray color.

Although This LG UltraGear 17G90Q is a model designed for the gaming sector, it is not lacking in physical ports. For starters, it has two USB Type-C ports, including a USB 4, also two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. Charging for this model is done through a dedicated DC input.

For the moment, The price of the new LG UltraGear 17G90Q has not been announced, but the company says it will provide more details at the next CES on January 4. First of all, it will be on sale in early 2022 in the United States and South Korea.

