HomeTech NewsLG presents an impressive EX OLED TV that "vibrates" to produce 5.1...

LG presents an impressive EX OLED TV that “vibrates” to produce 5.1 sound

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
lg oled ex 1000x600.jpg
lg oled ex 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

LG has announced a new television that it promotes as the largest OLED on the planet, but that stands out for offering a unique feature: 5.1 multi-channel sound without the need for built-in or external speakers.

LG is exhibiting at the K-Display 2022 fair that is being held in South Korea a television that has made an impression on locals and strangers. It is a new model with an OLED EX panel that, with its 97 inches diagonal is sold as “the largest OLED on the planet”.

OLED EX technology combines compounds of deuterium and custom algorithms to improve the stability and efficiency of the organic light-emitting diode, thus improving the overall performance of the screen and especially the brightness levels that can be increased by up to 30% compared to existing OLED panels.

In addition to the improved brightness levels, the use of EX technology also supposedly allows the screen to achieve “perfect black” and vivid colors, something these panels excel at. LG Display has also updated its designs using this technology, reducing the thickness of the bezel from the original 6mm OLED to 4mm.

See everything in the box of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

LG OLED-EX

Although the massive size, 8K resolution and image quality are already outstanding, the panel’s most notable innovation is its use of technology. Film CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED). Turn the entire panel into a giant speaker using a driver on the back to vibrate the screen, creating audio without the need for built-in or external speakers like sound bars.

LG says that this system can output sound equivalent to 5.1 channel multichannel audio, achieving immersive cinematic-level performance. Quite a bold statement considering its design, although it has already been tried by others such as the Sony Bravia AG9 with decent results and LG itself with an earlier gaming model. But none like this LG OLED EX, which will also be marketed in two smaller 48- and 42-inch models.

Another type of product of interest shown at the fair was the line of LG transparent OLED panels They look like something out of science fiction movies. These panels will be used in the future to display advertising and art segments.

These screens look like standard OLED panels when in use, but turn transparent when turned off. They emit less heat than LED panels, making them ideal for wall mounting, for example.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Eva Longoria will be the star of the new Apple TV + project, what is it about?

Construction site the land of women by Sandra BarnedaThe synopsis of this 2014...
5G News

The operators, against the last 5G band: “it makes no sense”

A priori, at the end of this year the last 5G auction in Spain:...
Android

Motorola Razr 2022: the new folding bets everything on power and adds improvements in camera and battery

Two years after learning about the Motorola Razr, there was an urge...
Mobile

The Motorola Razr 2022 is official, its 144 Hz folding screen is unique

This month of August 2022 is about folding. Yesterday Samsung announced its...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.