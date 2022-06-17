LG out of the smartphone market but not tablets: economic model on the way?

LG has been out of the smartphone market for some time now, but it seems that it has not completely closed with Android and the world of mobile devices: in the past few hours the details of a alleged tablet known as Project Jetta, complete with benchmarks (dating back to a few months ago) on Geekbench. Of course, everything is to be taken with due caution, but the information leaked so far suggests a medium-low range device, designed mainly for the school sector. The specifics in concrete:

10.3 “display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC

4 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

5MP front camera

8MP rear camera

7,000 mAh battery

Operating system: Android 12

As you can see in the image above, the Geekbench database actually contains a device compatible with this data sheet, codenamed LGE 10A30Q. And what you see at the opening should be what the tablet looks like. It seems that the launch is imminent, but we are rather skeptical about the possibility of seeing it also on the international market: it is more likely that its availability will be limited to South Korea. However, we cannot fail to ask ourselves what all this means for the company: is it perhaps the first, timid attempt to return to compete in the sector? Or is it a system to get rid of some warehouse residues? We just have to wait and see what the next moves will be.