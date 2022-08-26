LG OLED LG UltraGear 45GR95QE, a high-flying gaming monitor

- Advertisement -

The LG OLED LG UltraGear is one of the most important novelties that the South Korean company plans to bring to IFA 2022. This model is emerging as a high-end , and it stands out especially for being equipped with a huge 45-inch OLED panel in ultra-panoramic format (21:9) with a curved finish.

The combination of a curved finish and the ultra-wide format should translate into a fantastic dive, and the OLED panel is a guarantee of quality in terms of viewing angles, which should be perfect at 178 degrees, and the vividness and richness of color. It is also important to remember that this type of panel achieves deep blacks thanks to the pixels being turned off to represent that color.

As we have said, the LG OLED LG UltraGear 45GR95QE uses a 45-inch curved ultrawide panel. This curvature is 800Rwhich means that it has a very close to native human field of view (1000R). This is important because it means that the user experience will be more natural, with all that this implies in terms of investment.

Jumping to review the specifications of the panel we find a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixelshas a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, reproduces 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color space, which means that the LG OLED LG UltraGear 45GR95QE would also be viable for professional use. Its refresh rate is 240 Hz, it’s HDR10 certified, it offers a 0.1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, and it should support NVIDIA G-Sync and FreeSync.

Otherwise, we know that includes two HDMI 2.1 outputswhich means that it is also prepared to function optimally with new generation consoles, since it has the necessary output to be able to use variable refresh rate (VRR) technology. This technology synchronizes the refresh rate based on the frames per second of the game when we use a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, and can work at a maximum of 120 Hz.

It also has a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, has a USB 3.0 Type-A upstream and two downstream, includes a remote control and is adjustable in inclination, height and rotation. We don’t have details on the sale price or when it will be available, but we imagine that LG will give more information at this year’s IFA. More information on the official LG website.