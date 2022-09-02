LG OLED Flex LX3, first impressions: this is how to play on this spectacular 42-inch flexible monitor

LG has taken advantage of the IFA framework to let us try one of its televisions (which in turn functions as a monitor, as highlighted at the fair) more special. This is the LG OLED (LX3), a model that has the peculiarity of being the first screen in the world with a diagonal of 42 inches.

This idea is not something completely new, and it is that already in 2021 they presented a similar proposal. In this case, a flexible 48-inch OLED panel. Rivals like Corsair have 45-inch offerings, but it’s in the tightest size where LG wants to shine with your new proposal.

We have been able to test this panel within the framework of the fair, enjoying some intense games of Forza Horizon 5. We are going to share with you the gaming experience with this 42-inch LG OLED Flex, and tell you how does its curvature worksince it can be completely adapted to the needs of the user.

Flat or curved, you decide

Flat mode panel.

The LG OLED Flex is a 42-inch smart TV, with 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and OLED technology. The panel comes coated with a fairly effective anti-reflective coating, support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD Freesync technologies, and a 900R curve (can be curved up to 900mm). It has two front speakers with a power of 40W and compatibility with Dolby Atmos technology.

Although it is a television, LG has let us test this device doing the monitor functions. It was connected to an Xbox One Series X and prepared to demonstrate its capabilities gaming. 42 inches are more than enough if we are going to use this device as a monitor, and at first glance with its screen in curved mode it makes it clear that it is immersive enough to create an immersive gaming experience.

How do we switch between flat and curved modes? Since the only button that controls this monitor, and which is located just below it. To free this monitor from physical buttons on the frame, full control of the panel is via this button.

This invokes the menus, and we’ll move through them by hovering the button sideways and pressing it. In my experience, it’s a bit tedious to have everything depend on a single button, although the learning curve is quite simple. One of the first functions that appears when you press the button is to adjust the curvature of the panel.

From the curvature adjustment mode, we have three default modes: flat, 50% curved or 100% flat. From the settings of this monitor we can create different default modes, so that they have the percentages that we want. Similarly, it is possible to adjust the panel in percentages that increase from 5 to 5%, from 0% (flat) to 100% (fully curved).

What is it like to play with this 42-inch monitor

Spectacular. The gaming experience with this device is excellent, and there are several reasons for it. The first is that, at such a relatively short distance, 4K resolution is especially enjoyed. We are facing a very sharp monitor, designed to run the latest deliveries in the highest possible resolution.

This LG panel has a great overall quality. It is sharp, has good viewing angles and is quite immersive

The anti-reflective treatment is also worthy of applause.. We have tickled the viewing angles of this screen in both its curved and flat modes, and the display remains exquisite, no matter how much we vary the angle.

Also note that the 42 inches are quite spectacular to play, without becoming excessive and causing us to have to turn our heads a lot to view all the elements on the screen. The recommendation here is play with the 100% curved panel to enjoy the most immersive experience. The view will remain mainly in the central area of ​​​​the panel, but we will have that peripheral information from the curved sides. A great experience.

Artificial intelligence as the main ally

Artificial intelligence is (perhaps too much) present in this LG monitor. Virtually everything wants to improve under it. One of the first things I’ve done to set it up was change the color mode. By removing optimizations (AI affects color, brightness, HDR, white balance, etc., I have discovered the naturalness that this panel deserved.

White balance tending to neutral, although slightly balanced towards warm. Colors without oversaturation and controlled lighting, especially in shadows. While activating the AI provides a look more visual and spectacularif you’re looking for the most accurate representation of the content, turn off all of these recommendations.

The AI, beyond giving it an important boost to the calibration and sound of the monitor, it has some interesting functions. Some of them are automatic memory optimization, which removes applications and temporary files from the TV if we haven’t used them for a while. It is also capable of self-diagnosing the panel itself and the status of the speakers. Definitely, AI at the service of the monitorand always allowing the user to activate it or not.

This monitor is a strong bet from LG, and it convinces at first glance

This monitor requires some space. Its base is quite bulky.

LG’s proposal is ambitious. At 42 inches, while the LG OLED Flex LX3 may be a perfect small TV, when it makes more sense is as a monitor. Fall in love in a few minutes of play, we can use it to connect our PC and, through USB-C and HDMI ports (LG has not yet detailed the number of ports), the rest of the peripherals.

The LG OLED Flex LX3 is a new player in the emerging field of flexible OLED monitors

There is also no information on the price and availability of this monitor, which is not expected to be cheap. LG already has a great competitor in flexible panels of not excessive sizean upward trend that seems to be attracting more and more different manufacturers.