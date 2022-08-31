LG LX3, an impressive flexible OLED screen for entertainment

- Advertisement -

LG Electronics has introduced the LG LX3 display , which it promotes as “the first OLED screen” of 42 inches of the world. How do you hear it? It can work in flat or curved format at the user’s will.

The South Korean manufacturer continues to impress the market and after announcing “the world’s largest OLED TV” with 97 inches or an OLED EX that “vibra” to produce 5.1 sound, it has presented another model that it will exhibit at IFA 2022 just as spectacular as the latest innovations.

The LG LX3 is a television very different from what we are used to seeing and aims to usher in a new era in the audiovisual industry by achieving complete personalization of viewing. And it is that, from a flat form factor, is capable of going through twenty different levels of curvature up to a maximum of 900R.

This allows users to adapt their screen to any of their needs and the immersive experience that best suits the content, making it ideal for use with consoles, PC games, streaming game services and other content. .

LG LX3: maximum customization

It must be said that the modification of the curvature of this screen of 42 inches diagonal It is very simple and can be done through two modes preset by LG. In the first, using the remote control, the user can press a dedicated button to modify the flexibility of the panel to your liking up to the maximum allowed. The screen curvature can also be manually changed directly with your hands in up to 20 different levels.

Form factor customization also extends to your ergonomic base that allows it to be tilted 10 degrees upwards and 5 degrees downwards and adjust its height by 140 millimeters to adapt it to the type of content or its location on a table or in a piece of furniture in the living room of the home.

To increase the comfort of viewing, another of the functions integrated in this new television, Switching Hub, allows interleaving the built-in microphone in the panel and other devices connected through its USB ports through a PC, such as headphones, keyboard or mouse from a single HDMI connection.

By pressing the Switching button, built into the side of the LX3 stand, users can switch the connection of each of the connected devices between a PC and the panel itself without having to physically disconnect or connect any of them. Plus, the built-in microphone provides noise cancellation for crisp, clear speech while gaming.

For the rest, highlight the OLED technology with self-luminous pixels from a manufacturer that has become number one when it comes to these panels that offer infinite contrast, deep blacks, precise colors with 100% certified color fidelity, low latency and ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time.

a lot of game

The LG LX3 sets its sights on video games as its main objective and for this it integrates specifications and functionalities so that users obtain greater control over their gaming experience. For example, they can adjust the size of the image on the screen according to their individual preferences or the game genre.

Lovers of role-playing and strategy games (RPG), racing or platform games will surely feel more comfortable using a 42-inch screen format, while gamers more focused on real-time strategy (RTS) or first-person shooter (FPS) games, they can adapt this panel to 32 or 27 inches. This new functionality is very simple to use through the menu Gaming Dashboardwhere users can, in addition to reducing the screen size, place it at the top, bottom or center of the panel itself according to their tastes.

The technical specifications are up to par and it supports Dolby Vision with 4K resolution and update frequency 120Hz and the latest features, HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). It must be said that the LG LX3 is compatible with G-SYNC and is certified by AMD FreeSync Premium.

To complete the personalized experience of use, LG OLED Flex incorporates a customizable lighting function on the back of the panel as a shield. The LX3 lighting enhances the gaming atmosphere by synchronizing the lights to the video and audio of the content playing on the screen, offering up to five unique lighting modes.

The LG LX3 will be exhibited at the IFA fair in Berlin that starts this week. We have no price and it won’t be cheap, but it will be spectacular and innovative, the first flexible OLED on the market.