LG launches UltraGear gaming monitor with curved OLED screen and 244Hz refresh rate

LG Electronics launched this week its new UltraGear 45GR95QE-B monitor with curved screen and OLED technology, a model that comes to directly rival Samsung’s Odyssey line. According to the company, the model features a 45-inch screen with 800R curvature and latency of just 0.03 ms ideal for games.

As it is a flagship option, the new South Korean monitor brings features specially developed for the gamer public, such as a 240 Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440) with a 21:9 ratio and an ultrawide format ensuring a wide field of view with 178º angle.