LG launches UltraGear gaming monitor with curved OLED screen and 244Hz refresh rate

LG Electronics launched this week its new UltraGear 45GR95QE-B monitor with curved screen and OLED technology, a model that comes to directly rival Samsung’s Odyssey line. According to the company, the model features a 45-inch screen with 800R curvature and latency of just 0.03 ms ideal for games.
As it is a flagship option, the new South Korean monitor brings features specially developed for the gamer public, such as a 240 Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440) with a 21:9 ratio and an ultrawide format ensuring a wide field of view with 178º angle.
Due to high quality and restricted availability, the UltraGear was made official with a hefty price of US$ 1,699.99, about R$ 8,850 in direct conversion, with sales initially restricted to the United States, but with a chance of launching in other markets in the coming months — LG has not confirmed this information.
Pre-order starts December 12th with shipments starting December 28th. Players looking for cheaper options can invest in lower versions of LG itself or in the Odyssey Ark, launched by Samsung at BGS 2022, with average specifications and an average price between R$ 1,399 and R$ 1,599 in the Europeian market.