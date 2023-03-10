LG launches new Xboom Go XG9 Power speaker; see the price

This Thursday, the 9th, LG launched the new Xboom Go XG9 Power speaker, a model that, in addition to high sound quality, also features an ergonomic carrying handle, making it easier to move the device around. The manufacturer also highlights 80W + 40W RMS of power and battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge (0 to 100%). As stated in the speaker’s data sheet, this recently announced model arrives equipped with the Track Woofer technology in Carbon Fiber to reproduce bass sounds at low frequencies, in addition to the Sound Boost feature that offers sound expansion and sound clarity, making the Xboom Go XG9 Power ideal for those looking for high power sound.

There’s even IP67 protection that ensures resistance to water and dust, as well as an RGB LED that offers studio lighting synchronizing color with the beat of the music. The speaker can be paired with other devices through Bluetooth connectivity, a feature that is also present in other South Korean speakers. The device features Party Link and Dual Play technology, which allows you to connect up to 9 devices simultaneously, creating a real sonic “wall” with the XG line models. LG offers users the “LG XBoom” app – available for Android and IOS – which allows you to customize equalization, lighting and more.

The XG family also features two other models: XG5, XG7, with different sizes and powers. The XG5 model has 20W RMS of power and battery life of up to 18 hours, while the XG7 model has 30W + 10W RMS of power and battery life of up to 24 hours, varying according to the usage profile. Check the prices: XG5 – BRL 799.00;

– BRL 1,199.00; Power XG9 – BRL 2,699.00.