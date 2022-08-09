LG launches an Android tablet that can handle everything and has great resistance

- Advertisement -

launches-an- -tablet-that-can- -everything-and.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="LG launches an Android tablet that can handle everything and has resistance">

to the company LG it has not forgotten to launch new devices on the market with Android. It is true that, at least for the time being, it has put telephones aside… but it maintains a range of tablets which is not bad at all. Well, there is a new one that is designed to be a good purchase for all types of users and that has some striking features.

One of the first things to know about this new device is that it has a screen of 10.35 inches. These are dimensions that fit both for almost professional use and to enjoy book moments with movies and series. With a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, there are two things that are important in this component: its frequency is 60 Hz on an IPS panel and that it has a 5:3 ratio. The latter makes this LG Ultra Tab especially useful for use with several applications open at the same time.

What makes this LG tablet different

In our opinion, the Korean firm maintains its good work in terms of resistance. And, this is very positive in equipment that is going to be used on a regular basis outside the home and in the hands. The point is that there is MIL-STD 810G protection (which is the US Army’s own standard). This means that the usual falls and small goals do not affect him at all. And this is so both on the case and on the screen. An excellent detail without the slightest doubt.

LG

With a design that is not bad at all, one example is that the panel frames are not particularly large (we have seen them less, yes, but for example they improve what you will find on the Apple iPad), it should be noted that in everything that has to do with the multimedia section there is good news because, for example, they include four speakers. You can even use a Wacom stylus to write freehand if you wish. Be careful, this LG tablet comes with android 12so it is the best you can find on the market in terms of software.

Main hardware and price

The processor inside this LG Ultra Tab is a Snapdragon 680, that without being the most powerful that you will be able to find, it does assure you that practically all the applications that exist for the Google operating system will be able to execute them with excellent solvency (an example is browsers or editors of pictures). Besides, the RAM is 4GB, so you will not have any problem when it comes to multitasking. Come on, its performance is quite good.

With a storage of 64 GB, something scarce, but it has the option to increase it through the use of memory cards, the price of this tablet is 426,000 KRW, which in exchange means about 325 euros. At the moment it is on sale in South Korea, but it is expected that it will be launched in other regions as usual in LG.

>