LG launches 49-inch UltraGear monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and more

the monitor LG UltraGear 49GR85DC was announced by the brand this Friday (12) with features that can please players, but not just this audience. In other words, anyone looking for an option for productivity or entertainment will also be able to take advantage of the qualities of this 49 inches.

In addition to the size, people will be able to play or work with a Dual QHD resolution (5,120 x 1,440). Likewise, the display features an aspect ratio of 32.9 and the design has a curvature of 1000R. Other standout attributes of this product include a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits.