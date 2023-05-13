LG launches 49-inch UltraGear monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and more

the monitor LG UltraGear 49GR85DC was announced by the brand this Friday (12) with features that can please players, but not just this audience. In other words, anyone looking for an option for productivity or entertainment will also be able to take advantage of the qualities of this 49 inches.
In addition to the size, people will be able to play or work with a Dual QHD resolution (5,120 x 1,440). Likewise, the display features an aspect ratio of 32.9 and the design has a curvature of 1000R. Other standout attributes of this product include a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits.
LG’s new monitor still has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. sides, which can help with soaking during use.
In terms of functionality, the device stands out for having a Picture-in-Picture feature, which helps with multitasking. In addition, the Picture-by-Picture function is also here and is recommended for users who have the habit of working with several windows open at the same time.
- Refresh rate: 240Hz
- Viewing angle: 178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
- Resolution: 5120×1440 (Dual Q HD)
- Features: AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, Hex Illumination RGB LED, FPS counter
- Audio: No built-in speakers, DTS HP:X
- Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB 3.0 upstream, 2x USB 3.0 downstream, 1x 4-pin headphone output
For now, this monitor is only available in the United States by $1,299 (BRL 6,433). The European market should receive the product in the coming months and the Asian market may have it later this year. Finally, also check out the Ergo DualUp monitor recently launched by the brand, as well as another UltraGear model with a 165 Hz refresh rate.