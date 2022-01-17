LG is gaining strength to supply Apple with OLED screens for…

The next iPad models are in the orbit of LG as a manufacturer of OLED screens. According to ETNews, LG Display is preparing to supply those in Cupertino with OLED panels. Which iPad models will have OLED next?
LG with good plans to offer Apple
LG has a lot of work to do other than its plans to supply OLED screens to Apple preparing for a plant expansion. The increase in production capacity will take into account both iPad and next-generation iPhone models.
It is an excellent opportunity for LG to have a consolidation as a manufacturer of OLED panels. We know that competition like Samsung is very powerful and Apple could give a new meaning to history. The size and aspect ratio on the device screen is very good that prevents other rival providers from being able to provide it.
The iPad could release OLED next year but the start of mass production for LG will not start until 2024. We will see if this is precisely the year of change for the iPad with OLED. Let us remember that LG has not had a very good time in recent times. They have stopped their production of LCD panels for the iPhone added to the closure of their division dedicated to smartphones.