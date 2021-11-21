LG introduces new UltraGear 34GP950G-B monitor

LG UltraGear is the line of premium monitors from the South Korean firm and has just been expanded with the launch of the 34GP950G-B model aimed especially at the most demanding PC gamers.

The monitor offers a diagonal of 34 inches using a curved Nano IPS panel in widescreen format with 21: 9 aspect ratio and resolution UltraWide QHD (3440 x 1440 pixels). Its response time is 1 ms (GtG) and the refresh rate can be overclocked up to 180 Hz.

Supports NVIDIA’s most advanced image sync technology, G-SYNC ULTIMATE, which allows you to eliminate image clipping or glitches that result in flickering, flashing or other artifacts, minimize image input lag and skip, improve response speed at virtually any frame rate, and ultimately provide a better experience in video games.

The LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B is certified VESA DisplayHDR 600 and covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. Its static contrast ratio is 1,000: 1. A large base offers ergonomic height and tilt adjustments and connectivity, it has HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, three USB ports (up and down) and an audio connector.

Its profile is striking, almost without borders on three of its sides, and on the back it has the function Sphere Lighting 2.0, an indirect form of lighting that can simultaneously reduce eye strain and increase user immersion through sound and video sync modes. It includes tools such as Crosshair, Black Stabilizer and Dynamic Action Sync, focused on increasing the immersion of the players.

The LG UltraGear, especially intended for PC gamers, looks very good. Premium range, its price is not cheap and rises to $ 1,299. It will be sold on the manufacturer’s website and at major retailers. If you are looking for something cheaper, we recommend our product guide that, in addition to offers, includes a good review of all the characteristics that you should know to choose the most important peripheral of your computer equipment.