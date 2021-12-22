lg introduces a 4k monitor to improve your productivity. why?

LG has just announced what they say is “a completely new format in the monitor market”, which has been called LG DualUp. It is a new monitor that arrives with a unique aspect of 16:18. As explained by the company, it offers “the same screen space as two 21.5-inch screens and has a vertical split view function that allows users to see more at a glance.”

This new DualUp monitor (model 28MQ780) has a diagonal of 26.7 inches and a resolution of 2,560 x 2,880. Furthermore, it can reach 300 nits of brightness and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. In addition, it attaches to the Ergo mount that is included by LG, which can be attached to many desks and tables, saving a good space. And along with these productivity possibilities offered by its shape, LG ensures that the double height screen also has ergonomic benefits, since “it helps to reduce the movements of the head from side to side, the main cause of neck pain”.

In the event that for your work, you need to have several screens in front of you, This is a great way to save space and make multitasking much easier.

LG DualUP, the future of productivity is here

enlarge photo LG monitor unveiled at CES 2022 LG

For the moment, LG has not revealed the price of its DualUp, although this is not the only novelty in monitors that the company has presented. Another model is the 4K UltraFine display with a 32-inch diagonal. In this case it retains the 16: 9 aspect ratio, although LG is using its “first Nano IPS Black panel” and claims that this screen can emit “realistic and nuanced black tones”.

The Ultra Fine model may be somewhat brighter than the DualUp, it can go up to 400 nits, in addition to having a contrast ratio of 2,000: 1 compared to 1,000: 1 on the less conventional screen. LG has also included an autocalibration sensor with which to ensure that color tones are accurate when editing a photo or video, or working in graphic design.

The company’s two new monitors come with two HDMI ports, a USB Type-C upstream port (for the PC) and two USB-C downstream ports, although they are not Thunderbolt ports. They are capable of charging external devices with a power of up to 96 watts using a USB power supply.

LG has ensured that it will offer more details of its two new monitors in its virtual presentation at the CES 2022 on January 4. Ahead of the show, LG has made a few more announcements, such as a battery-powered television that can be moved from one location to another on wheels, as well as a soundbar with a rising center channel that has been designed to improve voice clarity.

