LG hasn’t made phones for almost two years but just updated the LG V60 to Android 13

LG hasn’t made phones for almost two years. However, that doesn’t mean it has abandoned its latest devices like the LG Wing, LG Velvet, and . The first two have received Android 13 and the LG V60 is also joining now.

LG made the decision to exit the smartphone market around this time in 2021, and has been supporting its latest phones with the latest versions of Android.

Since then, all three of the aforementioned phones have been updated to Android 12 with two of them receiving Android 13. Now, the LG V60 is making the leap to Android 13

The LG V60 was one of LG’s most powerful phones. It belonged to their V line of phones, focused on content creators, which brought several advantages over the G series of phones. While the design wasn’t the most attractive, there was plenty of power inside.

It had a large 6.8-inch 1080P+ HDR10+ POLED screen. Its powertrain was the top-end Snapdragon 865 5G SoC, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It had a headphone jack, a 5,000mAh battery, IP68 water and dust resistance, and other nice features.

It was a phone with an interesting accessory: a dual-screen case from LG that basically turned the phone into a “fake foldable.” That was one of the things that set LG apart from the rest of the competition.

The update weighs about 1.8 GB, so make sure your phone has that storage capacity. Also, don’t expect any major feature changes or new aesthetics. Since the company no longer makes phones, it only offers the basics.

