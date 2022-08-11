LG has not completely closed with Android: the new Ultra Tab arrives in Korea

- Advertisement -

It was rumored a few months ago, and it has actually materialized: let’s talk about the LG’s new android-tablets-after-more-than-six-years-of-waiting/">Android tablet, a company that has now been out of the smartphone market for some time but that obviously with the Google operating system has not really definitively. The device is called Ultra Tab, is only available in South Korea (at least for now), and … frankly, it doesn’t have much of Ultra: we could define it as an inexpensive tablet, at the limit with a little mid-range generosity. The key technical specifications are as follows:

10.35 “IPS LCD display, 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution, 5: 3 ratio, 60 Hz refresh

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD

Rear camera: 8 MP, autofocus

Front camera: 5 MP

Battery: 27.1 Wh

Dimensions: 247.6 x 157.3 x 7.1 mm

OS: Android 12

The tablet is MIL-STD 810G certified for durability and strength. It is available in only one color: Charcoal Gray. It costs 426,000 won, which is about 320 € at the current exchange rate.