LG Gram Style line of laptops prices revealed after launch at CES 2023

By Abraham
LG Electronics took advantage of its space at CES 2023, in Las Vegas, to announce two models of laptops from the Gram Style line with 14″ and 16-inch screens equipped with the Intel platform. At the time, the brand confirmed the launch of the devices on the market European market in February, but no details were disclosed in the period.

Despite the mystery and lack of details, the South Korean released this Tuesday (21) the prices of its latest generation laptops, models that arrive costing from US$ 1,499 in the most affordable variant. The brand announced two options in each model: basic and superior, with a change only in the amount of RAM and ROM.

In the case of the 14″ LG Gram Style, there is an OLED screen with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels on the front with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The internal hardware is powered by the platform Intel Core i7-1360P with integrated Iris Xe GPU and 16 GB or 32 GB of RAM in LPDDR5 standard.

The 16-inch Gram Style, in turn, uses the same processor and brings some differentials in relation to the smaller notebook, such as an 80 WH battery instead of 72 WH and larger dimensions, being 355 x 241 x 16 mm against 312 x 214 x 16mm and weighs 1.2kg instead of 998g for the 14″ Style.

Despite these differences, both share some features in common, such as the FHD webcam (compatible with the Windows Hello tool), internal storage of up to 1 TB (SSD PCIe Gen 4) and connectivity 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, microSD reader, audio jack.

Check out the prices charged for each variant of the laptop below:

  • LG Gram Style 14″

      Basic configuration (16GB + 512GB): US$1,499 (~R$7,860);

    • Top configuration (32GB + 1TB): US$1,799 (~R$9,430);

  • LG Gram Style 16″

      Basic configuration (16GB + 1TB): US$1,799 (~R$9,430);

    • Top configuration (32GB + 1TB): $1,999 (~R$10,485).

