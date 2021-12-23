LG gets the order from Apple and enters the “tour” of the iPhone 14 | Rumor

LG in the end she would have succeeded in obtaining the order that, it is said, she had been chasing for some time. Although this year it has disengaged from the smartphone sector, the Korean company remains involved in the production of the components that equip the smartphones of former competitors, and in particular knows “a lot” in terms of displays.

According to information gathered by The Elec, LG will supply 120Hz LTPO OLEDs that will equip next generation iPhones. The Korean newspaper does not make numbers, it merely says that the commission would not be the largest in terms of the number of screens produced for Apple, but it would still be considered fundamental to stem the rise of the Chinese BOE, which has entered the favor of Apple.

The commission to LG would shift little to Samsung, which would remain the main interlocutor for Apple in terms of display: to take as good as it filters, it will be the only supplier of the 6.06-inch LTPO panels that will find a place on the iPhone 14 Pro, and the main one for the 6.68-inch ones of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with a small portion of the supply that would be absorbed by LG’s plants. However LG’s entry into the production chain is also important for Apple, which can thus reduce the “dependence” on Samsung and have additional leeway to negotiate on prices.