LG DualUp Monitor arrives as the first vertical format double screen

Winner of the CES 2022 Innovation Award, the company has finally announced the official price and availability of the new LG DualUp Monitor, a unique device in this market designed to revolutionize the way creators and developers work, offering a screen that combines two monitors stacked on top of each other to create a large uninterrupted surface.

It has a 28-inch Nano IPS display with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio that frees up your desktop without giving up the screen real estate of a dual monitor. In this way, this innovative monitor is able to offer a Square Double QHD resolution of 2560 x 2880 pixels, the same screen real estate you’d get with two 21.5-inch screens, plus some unique features like Vertical Split View, which lets users see more at a glance, making it a multitasking powerhouse. It offers unparalleled image quality, powerful performance, customization capabilities, and above all, convenience.

In addition, monitor also enhances the viewing experience for work and entertainment by making color expressions more accurate and rich. Users can enjoy the content HDR with 98% DCI-P3 color gamut that offers detailed, accurate and immersive color expression.





On the other hand, the LG DualUp Monitor seeks to increase efficiency and comfort in all aspects, incorporating an ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand that saves desk space as it clips securely to most desks and tables; while offering improved tilt, swivel and pull functions. The wide range of positions it offers allows users to customize the height, angle and depth of the monitor to the most ergonomic position for their body.

The monitor has two 7W x 2ch stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio, providing realistic sound effects and powerful audio. The speaker delivers massive bass that can improve the quality of what users watch, play, and create, and can maximize the usability of the space for creators and developers.

Finally, highlight the wide compatibility of this monitor, with one USB-C for power delivery up to 90W, allowing users to seamlessly connect to and charge external devices, ideal for use with tablets or laptops. Furthermore, through his multi-port for HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0users can connect multiple devices at the same time.

Availability and price

Thus, the big announcement comes when the launch date of the LG DualUp Monitor has finally been shared, with immediate availability through the brand’s official website, under a price of $699.99 (approximately 665 euros to change).