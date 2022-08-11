HomeTech NewsLG Display presents its largest TV panel capable of producing sound without...

LG Display presents its largest TV panel capable of producing sound without independent speakers

20220810 010346 e1660093435295.jpg
20220810 010346 e1660093435295.jpg
LG display is taking advantage of its presence at the K-Display 2022 event, which is taking place these days in Seoul, to present its new larger panel for TV devices.

It is the 97-inch OLED.EX panel, especially highlighting the special Film CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology with which it is capable of producing sound directly on the screen itself through vibrations, without the need for independent speakers. .

Film CSO simply makes use of a thin film located on the back of the screen, which, when electrically excited, is capable of vibrating the screen, generating sound using the 5.1 channel system, according to the company, guaranteeing a “ immersive cinematic level.

For now, the sound quality can be questioned with respect to the use of specific 5.1 speaker systems, although regarding image quality, he points out that:

This will be the new Apple Pencil that will arrive with the iPad Pro of 2021

This gigantic display not only delivers lifelike colors, fine detail, and perfect black, but also improves brightness by up to 30 percent with its deuterium-based EX technology and custom algorithm.

Advancing in sound generation from the screen itself

Something similar was already seen by the company when it presented the OLED panel prototype for 48″ gaming monitors, and even the company has also brought the concept of a screen capable of generating sound through vibrations in its late mobile segment. smart, precisely in the LG G8, with disappointing results in terms of quality.

It is also not the only company to offer panels capable of generating sound, as Sony also has similar technology in the Sony Bravia AG9, with quite positive reviews according to users.

LG hopes to be able to offer its new panel to final sellers at a price of 25,000 dollars, with an eye toward the end of this year. This could allow us to later see televisions from different brands that have opted for the new LG Display panel.

If one day a more than acceptable level of audio quality can be reached, it is possible that in the future televisions could be thinner and thinner by needing fewer components.

More Info/Image Credit: LG

