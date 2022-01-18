LG Display expands production of OLED panels and points straight to Apple

For its iPhones, the Cupertino company has been relying for years above all on Samsung Display, from which it is however trying to reduce dependence by also testing the panels produced by the Chinese BOE, which just recently has adapted its Chongqing plant to produce OLED screens up to 15 inches, therefore potentially usable also for iPad.

For LG Display strong growth is expected in the supply of OLED panels between now and 2024 thanks to the orders of a very important customer: Apple . As reported last December by the Korean newspaper The Elec, LG Display would have won part of the order of 120 Hz OLED LTPO display that Apple will use for next-generation iPhones.

And precisely in view of a possible supply of OLED panels for the next generation iPad, according to what was reported by the newspaper ETNews, LG Display would begin expanding its factory in Paju, South Korea, where panels for the iPhone are also expected to be produced.

To see an iPad with an OLED display, however, it seems that we will have to wait a little longer. In fact, rumors point to a launch in a period between 2023 and 2024. In addition to LG Display and BOE, obviously, Samsung will also be at stake, which would already collaborate with Apple for the construction of a 10.86-inch OLED panel. whose development would have stopped in the third quarter of last year.

Last year, remember, LG decided to stop the production of LCD displays for ‌iPhone‌ and to close its smartphone division. The Korean company has since focused its production on OLED panels and is accelerating the expansion of production capacity. The strategy includes investments that will allow it to double the production of sixth generation OLED panels by 2024.