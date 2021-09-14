LG develops a folding screen without a visible crease in the center

One of the problems with current folding devices is the crease that forms in the center of the flexible screen, and that also affects long-term durability. Fortunately, this annoyance will be a thing of the past in a few years, as LG has managed to develop a new protective material that greatly increases the durability of the screen and also maintains its structure without showing visible folds. The new material is called “Real Folding Window” and has been developed by LG Chem for application on folding screens. Compared to Samsung’s solution, this new material is more durable and stronger than glass, but it also allows for greater flexibility, similar to plastic, thus retaining its integrity for more than 200,000 folds or approximately 5 years of use. . Based on a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film a few tens of micrometers thick, the protective cover has a special coating on both sides that improves its resistance to heat and its mechanical properties, making it ideal for inward-folding screens and out. LG claims that it is also developing a Real Folding Window solution designed specifically for folding smartphone screens and roll-up screens, which is even thinner because it does not integrate PET films. Mass production of the new display layer is expected to start in 2022, while the first products to integrate it should be available in 2023. This solution will not be limited to LG’s portfolio of devices, which no longer makes smartphones, Rather, the company will license the Real Folding Window solution to other manufacturers.