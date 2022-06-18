LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser, analysis: this is the projector that consecrates LG in the fight for the high range

Projectors represent a very interesting alternative to televisions of 75 inches or more. They do not fit all usage scenarios, but when they do they can offer us a cost per inch notably lower than that of some TVs, especially if the latter are high-end.

Sony, Panasonic, Samsung, Philips and LG are some of the television manufacturers that have not missed the opportunity to introduce the latest projectors in their portfolio. The one we are about to analyze is a device of ultra short throw equipped with a DMD matrix with native 4K UHD resolution and a laser light source that adds to LG’s high-end projector offer.

This brand has other ambitious home theater solutions, such as, for example, the wonderful 4K UHD HU810PW laser projector, although it is the protagonist of this analysis that somehow consolidates its presence in the high-end. And he does it not only because of his benefits; also because it has been designed to facilitate its installation in domestic spaces where a conventional projector hardly has a place.

Its optics allow us to project one and it has HDMI 2.1 connectivity. In any case, these specifications only invite us to scratch the surface. Under the hood of this projector there is more. Much more.

LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser: technical specifications

These are the strengths of laser light sources

This is an ultra-short throw projector, as we have just seen, so we can place it very close to the surface on which we want to project the images. The merit of this feature lies largely in the projector’s optics because it manages to expand the because it can help recover . The hardware in this device moves the interface lightly, though perhaps not as nimbly as LG’s OLED TVs.

In any case, the experience that it offers us when we move through the interface and launch applications is very satisfactory and almost traced to the one that televisions of this brand give us. And if we stick to its webOS design, I like it, although both this operating system and Tizen OS and Google TV, which are its most relevant alternatives, have reached a very remarkable maturityso the three offer us a careful experience.

The connectivity that this projector offers us fits well in a device with a domestic vocation. Have three HDMI inputs (although only one of them implements the 2.1 standard), two USB connectors, an optical digital audio output and a Gigabit Ethernet port. It also implements Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, although, interestingly, LG does not specify which versions of these standards it has developed in this device.

The remote control that LG gives us together with this projector it’s practically traced to their televisions. Its ergonomics is well thought out, and, unlike the TV control, it incorporates three buttons at the bottom that allow us to directly access the main adjustment parameters of the , ‘The arrival’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Blade Runner 2049 ‘ or ‘Spider-Man: Far from home’, among others. I also used content from Netflix and YouTube that I know very well.

To reproduce these films I resorted to a reader OPPO UDP-205a device that has already been discontinued, but which continues to stand out for the high quality of its transport mechanics and its audio and video processing logic.

In the specifications of this projector, LG promises us a uniformity greater than 85%

The first thing I would like to fix is the high quality of the optical compartment that LG engineers have fine-tuned for this projector. I have tested it conscientiously for many hours, and in all the tests this optic has shown me not only that it is capable of restoring images with great sharpness; It also manages to keep chromatic aberration under control and distributes light with exemplary uniformity. In the specifications, LG promises us a uniformity of more than 85%, and I firmly believe that this figure reflects its real performance well.

Before going any further, it is worth making a small note: I have tried hard so that the photographs that we publish in this section of the article reflect the quality of , but it does not impress as much in this area as the devices that have a more ambitious light source. .

In the specifications of this projector, LG announces a maximum consumption of 350 watts, and, curiously, during our tests we have measured values ​​clearly lower than this. In fact, the typical consumption that we have identified oscillates between 240 and 250 watts. These figures guarantee the honesty of this manufacturer, and, in addition, they are especially appreciated at a time when we are paying more expensive electricity than ever.

He is comfortable with games, but does not have the last word

To evaluate the performance of this projector with video games I turned to our Xbox Series X and several titles that are very sensitive to latency, such as ‘Mortal Kombat X’, ‘Forza Horizon 4’, ‘Gears 5’ and ‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’.

Good news for gamers: it incorporates a game mode, and also the optimization panel that LG TVs offer us. From it we can consult and act on the most relevant parameters in this scenario of use. Furthermore, its quality of .