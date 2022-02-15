LG CineBeam 4K updates its laser projectors for 2022

With service platforms becoming more present and complete, it is not surprising that people are choosing to change traditional television in favor of these online on-demand services. Something that we also see more and more with the televisions themselves, replaced by alternatives such as home projectors LG CineBeam.

And it is that these systems offer us not only the possibility of adjusting the size of our screen to much larger formats, but they also offer us some additional factors such as easy portability, without sacrificing image quality; or the presence of the operating system LG webOS inside, giving us full access to streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and even Apple TV without having to connect a mobile phone or computer.

In fact, the company has just announced the expansion of its catalog with the arrival of two new 4K laser projectors, specifically designed for use at home: the CineBeam HU715Q and CineBeam HU710P.

Starting with the new CineBeam HU715Q 4Kwe find a device with an elegant design, with a premium fabric cover from the famous Dutch textile company Kvadrat, perfect to fit in with any room in our house without attracting attention or clashing with the rest of the elements.

A sobriety that hides a “beast” inside. And it’s about youn ultra short throw projector (or UST)that you just need a minimum space of 20 centimeters between it and a wall to project screens up to 120 inches. A size that will be accompanied by tremendous quality, with an Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixelswith adaptive contrast and automatic brightness adjustment or LG’s TruMotion technology.

something that together with its built-in dual 20W stereo speakers, presents us with an experience on par with large televisions. In addition, thanks to its incredible power of up to 2500 ANSI lumens of brightnessthis projector is powerful enough for outdoor use, even during some hours of the day (although the company recommends use after sunset).

Finally, thanks to its complete connectivity section, with three HDMI ports with eARC and two USB 2.0 ports, we can even make use of other additional peripherals to further increase the playback experience.

However, this the CineBeam HU715Q 4K is the lesser model presented today, since the CineBeam HU710P it is aimed at an even more premium range.

While the HU715Q features a laser light source, the HU710P includes a wheelless hybrid laser and LED light source, although both models exceed the lamp life of 20,000 hours. Although we will also find other notable differences.

And it is that this second model abandons the UST label, requiring a little more distance in front of the wall for its projections, with a minimum projection distance close to three meters to reach a 100-inch screen, although increasing its maximum projected image size up to an impressive 300 inches.

On the other hand, we will also find that switching to a light source helps create bright colors and deep blacks to compensate. its lower brightness level of 2000 ANSI lumens. A reduction that we will also see in its speakers, reduced to 5W of power. Although as we said it is a superior model.

And the one that among the rest of the differences includes a 1.6x zoom lens, a throw ratio of 1.3 to 2.08, and lens shift supportnotable improvements over the CineBeam HU715Q.