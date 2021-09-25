LG announces its foray into the field of cybersecurity for electric cars

Following its withdrawal from the smartphone market, LG is now concentrating on other sectors.

The company has decided to set its sights on the field of cybersecurity applied to cars. And it is that, on this subject, from 2022 the European Union has established that, those cars that do not present a cybersecurity certificate, will not be allowed to be sold in any of the countries that make up this organization.

In this regard, some car manufacturers seem to have a lot of work ahead of them as their software does not meet the necessary criteria to obtain this certificate.

However, this challenge appears to be one that LG Electronics is willing to take on having recently announced the purchase of Cybellum, an Israeli company dedicated to development of cybersecurity solutions for connected cars.

The purchase was completed for a value of $ 240 million, of which 140 will be initially granted by LG to occupy the possession of the 64% of this company, leaving 20 million to be delivered at the end of the year.

It is expected that the remaining shares of the company will be acquired by LG in the near future, thus completing the purchase value announced at the beginning.

It is worth mentioning that Cybellum is a company that focuses its operations on vulnerability detection and assessment that could be present in hardware services and connected cars.

According to the description offered by the company, Cybellum has a platform that allows map the object of study for vulnerabilities that could hinder their performance or compromise their safety.

To do this, Cybellum proceeds to recognize each component of the car in order to recreate it piece by piece until you have an identical twin to work on.

As for LG, this investment represents the first of the company in the Israeli ecosystem with which they hope to guarantee growth in the automotive industry and generate a footprint that adds value in areas such as software design, operations development, optimization and security.

Already in the summer of this year LG had achieved an alliance with the company specialized in the design of modular systems for cars Magna with the purpose of developing electric platforms for cars.