LG announces 45″ curved OLED gaming monitor, 240 Hz refresh rate and more

LG presented this Friday (26) the UltraGear 45GR95QE, its new with advanced specifications that promise to threaten the competition. The device will be demonstrated at IFA 2022, the technology fair that takes place annually in Berlin, Germany, alongside other unpublished products from the South Korean company. The 45GR95QE has a 45-inch screen with 800R curvature and OLED technology which supports HDR10 content display. Furthermore, the resolution of the panel is WQHD (3440 x 1440 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The refresh rate hits 240 Hz, so in that field there’s little to envy in the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, for example.

Its wide dynamic range is supported by the advantageous contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, but peak brightness is not revealed. Color fidelity isn't an issue for the monitor either — we're talking 98.5% of the DCI-P3 space. The screen's GtG response time is only 0.1ms, so the advantages for online gaming are guaranteed. - Advertisement - In terms of connectivity, there's an HDMI 2.1 port and a DisplayPort 1.4. LG points out that its "stretched" design eliminates the need to use two monitors to multitask and opens up possibilities for Picture-by-Picture mode — where two different sources can be viewed simultaneously — and Picture-in-Picture (PiP).

For professionals looking for ergonomics and high image quality in a single product, LG took advantage of the UltraGear 45GR95QE’s presentation space to unveil the UltraFine Display Ergo AI, a 31.5-inch IPS display with 4K resolution and support for HDR10 playback with 1000:1 contrast.

The UltraFine Display Ergo AI features 5W MaxxAudio speakers and multiple ports for connecting sources — HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 — and USB storage devices, allowing you to view photos, videos and more. LG has not yet confirmed the pricing and release date of the new monitors, but the models will be presented at IFA 2022 between September 2nd and 6th.

