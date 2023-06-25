LG and Apple TV bring Free MLS Season Pass

Get exclusive access to MLS on your LG Smart TV

In order to enjoy this fantastic promotion, you must have a compatible LG Smart TV manufactured between 2016 and 2023.

- Advertisement -

Once you check the compatibility of your TV, you can subscribe to the MLS Season Pass in the LG Content Store or by clicking the corresponding banner ad in the home menu of your LG TV.

This simple and quick procedure will allow you to access the two free months of the MLS season pass, an offer that you cannot miss if you are a true soccer fan.

Redeem your offer before July 26, 2023

It is important to note that this promotion has a deadline for redemption: July 26, 2023. Be sure to complete the registration and activation process for your season pass before this date so you don’t miss a single game of the season. MLS.

- Advertisement -

Keep in mind that this offer is limited to a TV subscription and Apple ID, which means that you can enjoy the two free months on a single device.

However, both new and returning customers who meet the MLS Season Pass requirements can take advantage of this promotion.

Once you’ve redeemed your offer and are enjoying exciting live soccer matches, you’ll have access to a wide range of MLS content.

From regular matchups to special events like Leagues Cup and All-Star, you won’t miss a moment of sports action and excitement. In addition, you will be able to follow the playoffs closely and vibrate with each goal and each outstanding play.

The complete experience on your LG Smart TV

Thanks to the collaboration between LG and Apple TV, LG Smart TV owners will enjoy a complete and immersive experience when accessing the MLS season pass.

The Apple TV app, available on compatible LG TVs, provides an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface so you can quickly and easily explore Major League Soccer content.

In addition to live games, the Apple TV app offers access to a wide variety of MLS-related content.

You will be able to watch replays of past games, highlights, interviews with players and coaches, tactical analysis and much more.

This extensive library of additional content will keep you in the loop on everything that’s happening in the league and allow you to dig into the details and stats of your favorite teams and players.

With the image and sound quality characteristic of LG televisions, you will be able to enjoy an incomparable visual experience while you follow your favorite football matches.

The state-of-the-art technology in LG Smart TVs ensures crisp, detailed playback, with vibrant colors and deep blacks that highlight every exciting moment in the game.

Also, the Apple TV application is compatible with 4K streaming, which will allow you to enjoy exceptional image quality in your most anticipated matches.

Enjoy soccer to the fullest with LG and Apple TV: two free months of the MLS season pass on your LG Smart TV.

If you are a passionate fan of Major League Soccer and own a compatible LG Smart TV, this exclusive promotion from LG and Apple TV gives you the perfect opportunity to enjoy two free months of the MLS Season Pass.

Don’t miss the opportunity to live the excitement of football live and access extensive content related to the league from the comfort of your home.

Register before July 26, 2023 and don’t miss a single MLS game. With LG and Apple TV, the passion for soccer is lived to the fullest.