HomeTech NewsCybersecurityl+f: Disconnect your Game Boy Color from the internet!

l+f: Disconnect your Game Boy Color from the internet!

Tech NewsCybersecurity

Published on

By Brian Adam
lf disconnect your game boy color from the internet.jpg
lf disconnect your game boy color from the internet.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Official Mobile Game Boy Adapter was only available in Japan and is only compatible with very few titles. The adapter connects the handheld to a mobile phone connected to the internet. If the connection is established, you could exchange Pokémon online or compete against each other in “Pokémon Crystal Version”.

Through reverse engineering and already available information on GBC hacks, he finally successfully used a special player name on the Battle Protocol for online battles between Pokémon. According to his detailed report, this allowed him to trigger a memory error and thus push his own code onto the device and run it. Whether the gap as “critical” is classified and given a CVE number? Probably not.

- Advertisement -

Google improves the way to start the Assistant driving mode while Android Auto disappears on more phones

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Cybersecurity

l+f: Disconnect your Game Boy Color from the internet!

The Official Mobile Game Boy Adapter was only available in Japan and is only...
Tech News

iX workshop: Orchestrate containers with Kubernetes

Over four days, learn the ins and outs of Kubernetes as an orchestration tool...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.