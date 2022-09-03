l+f: Disconnect your Game Boy Color from the internet!

The Official Mobile Game Boy Adapter was only available in Japan and is only compatible with very few titles. The adapter connects the handheld to a mobile phone connected to the . If the connection is established, you could exchange Pokémon online or compete against each other in “Pokémon Crystal Version”.

Through reverse engineering and already available information on GBC hacks, he finally successfully used a special player name on the Battle Protocol for online battles between Pokémon. According to his detailed report, this allowed him to trigger a memory error and thus push his own code onto the device and run it. Whether the gap as “critical” is classified and given a CVE number? Probably not.

