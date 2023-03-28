Levi’s will use AI-generated models in its clothing catalog

Levi’s is joining the AI ​​trend to breathe new life into its clothing catalogue.

This time it is not about artificial intelligence applied in the development of wearable, but Levi’s wants to implement its potential as part of its models to provide a “more inclusive” experience.

AI applied to fashion: Levi’s will use hyper-realistic models generated by AI

Levi’s wants to implement a new dynamic to promote its clothing. And for this, it will use AI. As a Levi’s statement mentions, they have partnered with Lalaland.ai, a digital fashion studio that develops hyper-realistic models with the help of generative AI.

Later this year, we are planning tests of this technology using AI-generated models to complement human models, increasing the number and diversity of our models for our products in a sustainable manner.

Yes, AI-generated models, similar to the image you see below, to show the brand’s clothing catalogue. Levi’s mentions that this dynamic will solve one of the frequent problems found in the catalog that the brand displays on its website and mobile app: having only one person as a model per product.

And Levi’s wants users to feel identified when they enter its catalog, and can see themselves reflected in the models displayed on its pages. So using AI-generated custom models will allow them to cover different ages, skin color, age, etc.

In fact, if we take a look at the Lalaland website we will see that it allows us to customize every aspect of our model, or 3D avatar, so that it adapts to what we need to sell online. And they mention that this process can take less than 5 minutes.

So Levi’s idea behind this proposal is to increase the diversity of models to provide a more inclusive experience for users, although they do not plan to replace their current dynamic:

While AI will likely never fully replace human models for us, we’re excited about the potential capabilities this can bring to the consumer experience.

At the moment, they plan to carry out tests with this dynamic during 2023. It remains to be seen if next year they decide to implement these new “models” permanently as part of their new marketing strategy.