LEVEL, an app to relax and improve our mental health

By: Brian Adam

The productivity race we live in takes its toll on a lot of people. A lot of pressure and little time to relax, to dedicate yourself to meditating and breathing properly.

When we have free time, we get hooked on the networks, a book or streaming, and rarely do we give some time to meditation and exercises that promise to improve our mental health.

With the aim of solving this problem, an app is born in India, available worldwide, with the name of LEVEL.

The goal of the team of creators is to make the world happier, healthier and more aware, a huge ambition, but one that starts with good steps.

They have created diverse content, from meditations to breathing exercises, journals, dream stories and other activities based on “neuroscience and spirituality”, as presented by:

We want to help our users truly unlock their mental potential.

Although there is nothing to show that these exercises enhance mental abilities, they can help relax and reduce tension, and for this they gamify the following activities:

– Meditations (to focus better, increase self-love, reduce stress and anxiety).
– Bedtime stories (in English, but it is understood quite well)
– Diaries (to define intentions each day, reflect on what we have done and give thanks appropriately).
– Workouts (with Yoga, HIIT, calisthenics and step counter).

You have the links to download the apps on iPhone and Android at linktr.ee/levelgame.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

