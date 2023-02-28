5G News
Letters From the March 6/13, 2023, Issue

Letters From the March 6/13, 2023, Issue

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
Toadying at Harvard

Re “Why the Kennedy School Rejected Ken Roth,” by Michael Massing [Jan. 23/30]: The decision by Kennedy dean Douglas Elmendorf to deny Human Rights Watch’s Kenneth Roth a fellow’s appointment reflects the toadying to Washington and to major donors that’s been going on at the Kennedy School for decades. In 1981, when I was a research fellow at what is now the Belfer Center, then-dean Graham Allison and much of the faculty hastened to retain political standing after Reagan’s election by moving to change the institution’s name to the Harvard School of Government. Learning of this attempt, the outraged mayor of Cambridge renamed Boylston Street, on which the school fronts, to John F. Kennedy Street. Seven years later, Derek Bok, the university’s president who had been upset by the scheme, finally pressured Mr. Allison to step down after the wheeling-dealing political science professor approved a draft agreement to make a rich Texas couple officers of the school in return for a $500,000 gift.

The school’s administrators have been equally shameless on the matter of human rights. In 1991, when the former Guatemalan defense minister Héctor Gramajo completed one of the school’s programs, he was handed papers during the graduation ceremony charging him with the deaths of thousands of Mayans. He left the country with his diploma.

Derek Leebaert
washington, d.c.

Hats off to Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government for enlightening us on how university decisions are influenced by wealthy donors, how various American Jewish establishment organizations use the false charge of anti-Semitism to suppress criticism of israel, and how vulnerable our democratic institutions are to elite capture. To contain the damage to its faltering credibility, the dean of the Kennedy School, Douglas Elmendorf, reversed his decision to block a fellowship offer to Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, which had issued a report titled “Apartheid-and-persecution" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A Threshold Crossed” in April 2021 documenting Israeli apartheid. As Roth explained, “It wasn’t our non-existent ‘bias’ that led Elmendorf to veto my fellowship. It was fear of giving Harvard’s imprimatur to our impartial criticisms of Israel.

