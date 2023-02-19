Let’s Be Pessimistic: How Technology Could Evolve Into Absolute Chaos

You already know that I am a big fan of technology, always positive, optimistic with everything it can do, witnessing all the joys it has brought to the world, from the possibility of connecting families separated by thousands of kilometers to taking care of best of our elders.

With Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and other trends in recent years, my position has not changed, I still believe that everything will end so that we can have a better quality of life, although along the way we will encounter inevitable potholes.

In this article I have decided to be the other side of the coin, the pessimist, and I will tell you about five things that could happen leading to apocalyptic chaos:

– Extreme dependence on technology: Technology has evolved in such a way that, nowadays, we depend on it for almost everything. From transportation, food, communication to medicine and education, our daily lives have become increasingly dependent on technology. If something went wrong or if someone decided to take control of the technology, we could be thrown into absolute chaos.

– cyber attacks: Cyber ​​attacks are becoming more common and sophisticated. While security technology has also improved, cybercriminals are always finding new ways to circumvent security and cause chaos. A massive attack on a country’s critical infrastructure, such as the electricity or transportation system, could wreak havoc on society. We see it frequently when ransomware attacks hospitals.

– misused technology: Technology is developed to improve our lives, but if misused, it can have the opposite effect. For example, artificial intelligence technology could be used to create autonomous robots that harm people. Autonomous weapons are one example of how technology can be used to cause chaos. We already saw it in the past with nuclear energy and the atomic bomb, it could happen again.

– Out of control technology: Technology is becoming more complex and sophisticated, and in many cases, humans can no longer control it. An example of this is high frequency trading in the financial markets. The algorithms used in high frequency trading are so complex that humans cannot fully understand them. If these algorithms get out of hand, they could cause huge volatility in financial markets and the economy in general.

– dependence on artificial intelligence: Artificial intelligence is developing rapidly and becoming more and more integrated into our lives. While artificial intelligence has the potential to improve our lives, there is also a risk that it will become too powerful. If artificial intelligence were to control everything we do, we could lose our free will and find ourselves in utter chaos. Imagine that the time comes when the AI ​​decides how a government works or the logistics of food distribution in a city, if that AI fails, it could take years to recover normality.

Despite the concerns that can arise when imagining possible chaos generated by technology, it is important to remember that technological advances also have the potential to significantly improve our quality of life. Technology allows us to access valuable information and resources faster and more effectively, connect with people around the world, and solve complex problems more efficiently, so we can’t lose faith.