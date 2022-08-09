Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers use their mobile games

The ad of the inclusion of as part of the offer for was surprising. Its purpose, to add an additional attraction to the service offered, in an increasingly competitive and challenging context, specifically for them.

The bet of the audiovisual streaming platform would not be giving the expected results, because according to a recent report, the penetration rate of Netflix games is minimal among its subscribers.

Netflix games aren’t helping the company make a comeback

Until now, Netflix has published 24 games available to install on our mobiles. This catalog will grow to around 50 titles before the end of the year. Access to these games is through service membership, which outlines them as an added value to the subscription.

To play any of the titles offered by Netflix, subscribers can find them without additional charges in a dedicated section of the app, from where they are redirected to the application store (Play Store or App Store), to obtain the game as an application. Independent.

In the midst of fierce competition in the streaming market, the company not going through a good time. The reduction of its number of subscribers, financial problems and other internal difficulties, now add a new negative factor to the formula.

The commitment to mobile games would not be bearing good fruit. About 1.7 million people play the games available to Netflix subscribers. This figure could be encouraging for some independent project, but for a platform that has 221 million active subscribers, that indicator represents a penetration rate of less than 1% of its target audience, according to what was indicated in a measurement made by Apptopia.

Far from topping the charts in the gaming sections of the app stores, this Netflix bet will continue to be pushed. Without going too far, in the last year they have acquired several video game studios to strengthen its division dedicated to these contents.

Despite the bleak outlook, Netflix has made no known intention to slow down the pace of new title releases, even as its subscriber count, financial metrics, and interest rates for its current game catalog remain in the red. .