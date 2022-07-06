Less Galaxy S and A, more Galaxy Z: Samsung will fight Apple and crisis | Rumor

- Advertisement -

We are all going through a time of great difficulty, and in all sectors. First the pandemic then the war in Ukraine have generated a lethal mix in exacerbating the peaks of one of the darkest moments in recent history, to which has been added inflation that bites without looking anyone in the face. You affect companies as much as consumers, and you blow on a fire, that of the component crisis, which does not need the inflation phenomenon to make soaring prices.

Samsung would have started a reflection on composition of revenues. In Seoul, the product portfolio is varied, and unlike what happens in the parts of Cupertino, the smartphones of mid-range medium low and medium high.

The point is, at a time like this they happen two conditions: if the resources to build chips and components are limited, even Samsung’s upstream suppliers give priority to those who ensure the highest margins; and if there is at least part of the costs that have risen to be amortized, it can be done where there is profit margin to erodeso once again not in the mid-range, where there is a lot of competition and low margins.

THE NEW FOLDING TO SWITCH OFF THE ROUTE

In short, Samsung’s strategy fits little with the period, and here is the reason why, according to the rumors collected by the Korea Times, an attempt will be made to shift the center of gravity of sales upwards. The first useful opportunity to deviate from the sowing will be that of the launch of the new leaflets, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 which should be official in about a month.

Samsung, we reported it in recent days, would like to considerably bring up the numbers of its leaflets: Kim Ji-san, chief researcher of Kiwoom Securities, reiterates the concept, and adds that at the same time the company plans to reduce the sales estimates for 2022 of the products of the Galaxy S and A lines so as to concentrate resources on the Galaxy Z, closing the gap with its lifelong rival, Apple, and putting a patch on the price race and the shortage of components.

Samsung will revise downward the sales targets of the Galaxy A and Galaxy S series to focus on the sale of the leaflets that will be unveiled in August – said Ji-san. Inflation has a greater impact on sales of cheaper phones than more expensive ones. In May, the percentage of smartphones over $ 600 was 19, up from the previous month, while phones under $ 100 were 26 percent. This is not in favor of Samsung, which is lagging behind Apple in the premium smartphone market.

It won’t be easy, because the Galaxy Z have high prices and to sell more, you need (also) a price list that is kinder to the pockets – try these days – of consumers.