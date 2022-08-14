Lesbian productions with attractive stories to watch in streaming

focused on relationships between women to watch on streaming platforms. (Netflix, HBOMax)

For this section we wanted to bring in TechSmart a list of excellent and eye-catching plots to see currently on the platforms of streaming. In this regard, over the last few years many new titles have emerged, so here you will find films divided between movies and series in Netflix, hbo max Y Prime Videowhich are waiting for you.

on netflix

feel good

Series about a Canadian comedian (her own Mae Martin) living in London, who traverses affluent paths dealing with withdrawal, addiction, and his relationship with his (formerly straight) girlfriend.

feel good it’s kind of a tender exploration of trauma. A story of comedy and homosexuality.

Anne+: the movie

"Anne+: The Movie" stars Hanna van Vliet and Jouman Fattal. (Netflix)

Anne+ is set in Amsterdam and follows a girl named Anne, who tries to balance her life by having to give her place to her relationship, friendships and writing a book while exploring what she really wants. This story forms a drama that flounders on the path to self-discovery of the protagonist.

Elizabeth and Marcela

“Elisa and Marcela” stars Natalia de Molina and Greta Fernández. (Netflix)

Spanish film with a story from 1885, centered on two girls named Elisa and Marcela, who meet at the school where they work, and what begins as a great friendship ends in a love relationship that they have to live secretly going through a thousand difficulties and limitations that will not make the road easy for this love.

Elizabeth and Marcela is a 2019 romantic drama that has won multiple awards for its heartwarming story.

the first death

Drama, intrigue and horror series which shows that falling in love is a complicated matter for teenagers Juliette and Calliope, because one is a vampire and the other is a vampire hunter. Both are ready to commit their first kill, but they fall in love.

The series is based on the homonymous play by Schwab and is starring Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis.

with you to death

“With you to death” stars Kiko Mizuhara and Honami Satô. (Netflix)

Japanese drama and romance film, centered on a story that revolves around Rei Nagasawa, a lesbian in her twenties, and Nanae Shinoda, a former classmate who is now the victim of brutal abuse by her husband. However, it turns out that Rei has had a crush on Nanae since their high school years, and murders her husband for her.

The two have to cross wealthy paths in search of love for one another.

Heart shot

In “Shot to the Heart”, Nikki and Sam are in love and dream of a future together. But Nikki’s dangerous past may throw all of her plans out the window. (Netflix)

San Francisco Stories

A 2019 miniseries in which a mature Mary Ann returns to San Francisco to reunite with the eccentric friends she left behind. (Netflix)

On HBO MAX

bessie

bessie tells the story of legendary blues singer, Bessie Smith (1894-1937), who rose to fame during the 1920s and 1930s. In this production, you’ll see a vivid portrait of a tenacious spirit who, confronting her own demons, becomes became one of the most successful and influential blues singers. It is starred by Queen Latifah.

Colette: liberation and desire

Keira Knightley is Colette. (KillerFilms)

Biographical drama about feminism and homosexuality that “tells the story of Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, played by Keira Knightley. Colette was author of the controversial novels that caused a stir in Paris in the 1920s such as ‘Claudine’ and Gigi’. And she was in the country from her childhood until her consecration in Parisian society together with her husband”.

Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones. (HBO)

British-American historical drama that takes us to the year 1832, where we find Anne Lister, who returns to her family’s ancestral home in West Yorkshire, England, to reopen the coal mines and find a good wife.

The series is based on Lister’s collected diaries, documenting a lifetime of lesbian relationships. According to the ranking of Filmaffinity, This series is one of the best fiction series of the last 5 years and has received only excellent reviews for the talent of its cast and, of course, its story.

In PRIME VIDEO

The L Word: Generation Q

Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig and Arienne Mandi are part of the main cast of “The L Word: Generation Q”. (Show time)

Series focused on a group of friends who meet again to share the sorrows, love and challenges of everyday life. Romantic relationships between women are one of the focuses of this original Showtime story.

Four More Shots, Please!

“Four friends in different life circumstances talk about love, work conflicts, ambitions and their biggest concerns in modern day India.

Birds of prey

Action, adventure and crime film, starring Margot Robbie, in which homosexuality is explored from different points of view. (Warner Bros.)

