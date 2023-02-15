Leonardo Da Vinci was about to discover gravity, according to a new study

A new study reveals that Leonardo da Vinci understood fundamental aspects of the gravitational force more than a hundred years before Isaac Newton formulated his theory of gravity.

The study analyzed diagrams in Leonardo’s digitized notebooks, including sketches of triangles that show the relationship between natural motion, directed motion, and motion equalization, implying that gravity is a kind of acceleration.

In Leonardo’s case, this involved thinking about sand falling from a jar. He discovered that if sand were thrown from the jar along a horizontal plane, at the same speed as the force pulling the grains downward, the sand would form the hypotenuse of a triangle. This recognition of the change in velocity that a falling object experiences over time is a crucial step on the path to finding the gravitational constant on Earth.

This gravitational constant would later be used by Newton to define his laws of motion (including gravity). Leonardo knew he had discovered something, but he wasn’t sure what it was..

There were errors in his calculations, sure, but re-enactments of the experiments revealed that his algorithm calculated the elusive gravitational constant (“g”) with 97% accuracy, compared to modern methods and equations.

The researchers were particularly impressed with Leonardo’s methods, using what was available to him at the time – mainly geometry – and using that to investigate something unknown.

Without a doubt, Leonardo da Vinci was on the right track. He was able to identify patterns in the way objects fall, something that would later be used to formulate thousands of theories in the future.

You can read more on the subject at caltech.edu.