Leo Varadkar welcomes Ukrainian refugee into Dublin home

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett have welcomed a Ukrainian refugee into their Dublin home.

He said the woman has been living with them for the past month.

The Tanaiste told The Irish Daily Mail that they now have a spare room since they recently moved into Mr Barrett’s new home, so it was possible to have the woman stay with them.

Read more: Have your say on public transport in Dublin as lack of taxis sees thousands stranded in city centre

Mr Varadkar added that they are happy to have her live with them for at least six months.

CSO figures up to June 5 show that 35,670 people from Ukraine have arrived in Ireland, an increase of 2,500 in two weeks.

Women aged 20 and over account for 48% of arrivals to date, while youngsters aged 0-19 (both male and female) account for 37%.

As of 07 June 2022, 6,824 children who arrived from Ukraine were enrolled in Irish schools.

Read more: Dublin has highest number of Ukrainian children enrolled in Irish schools

Read more: Mystery as Dublin registered car found crushed in war-torn Ukraine

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox