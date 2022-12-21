Lensa AI: Is it safe to use the AI ​​app to edit your photos? 🇧🇷 TC Detective

In recent weeks, a new application has gained popularity among Internet users: Lensa AI. It consists of a photo and video editor that uses Artificial Intelligence to produce montages that simulate works of art with the user’s image. Like any tool that has repercussions on the web, there is a concern related to the cybersecurity of the people who use it. Is it safe to use Lensa AI? Detective TechSmart went after the answer for you.

Although popularity only came in this final stretch of 2022, Lensa AI was created in 2018. The app was developed by Prisma Labs, founded by Alexey Moiseenkov and a team of Russian developers. The company had already gone viral in 2016 with another similar app – called Prima – but with fewer features. How it works depends on users sending between 10 and 20 selfies. When selecting your gender, you'll need to purchase a pack of 50 avatars, with different filter styles – from rockstar to superhero themed. The inclusion of Artificial Intelligence in the resource allowed to reach results superior to those obtained by the predecessor. Preliminary estimates of sensor tower indicate that Lensa AI has been downloaded by more than 4 million people globally, with spending exceeding $8 million.

Lensa AI made changes to its Privacy Policy last December 15th. Before that, among the information collected directly from users, there are photos and videos sent – ​​as well as metadata linked to them, such as geolocation – and details of their subscriptions in the application – this without further explanation in the rules. Through third parties, in the use of automatic technology to collect information, traffic data, records and communication resources are included; your mobile device and internet connection information; and stored information and files – this is where metadata also comes in. Among the uses of your data is the provision of personalized content, such as online advertisements or even email advertisements, as well as other generic functions of use and app updates. Lensa AI is committed not to share or transfer your photos or videos to third parties, but has an extensive list of exceptions: companies that are legally part of the same group, such as subsidiaries and affiliates; third-party organizations, such as contractors and service providers, bound by terms of confidentiality and data protection; and third-party advertising partners.

The changes to the image and video editor's Privacy Policy changed little in practical terms, but provided a little more transparency overall. The contents are still collected directly, but now it is inserted in the text that is collected "only after you give us permission to access your camera or your devices photo library". In terms of sharing the collected information, Lensa AI now specifies who the affiliates are – Palta People Ltd and Palta Software Ltd, both based in Cyprus – and the advertising partners – such as AppsFlyer and Meta – who may receive your personal data by the app.

Theft of works of art

In addition to cybersecurity issues, another topic that generates controversy regarding Lensa AI is the copyright of works made by artists. Several have claimed that work has been stolen by the platform. Some notice that the signatures are still visible on some images, despite being scrambled. In other words, the app would be using copyrighted art around the world to make its edits, as in the example below. Australian artist Kim Leutwyler even spoke out on social media after discovering that almost all of the paintings posted by her had been exploited in AI training. “The Lensa app is profiting from stolen, uncredited and uncompensated art.” Kim Leutwyler Australian artist In turn, Prisma Labs even defended itself on Twitter, claiming that “AI learns to recognize connections between images and their descriptions, not artworks”🇧🇷 In other words, the company’s understanding is that the generated model cannot be described as an exact replica of any particular work of art.

