Lens will be integrated into Chrome on iOS so you can search using the camera

Google announced a number of new features coming to Chrome for iOS in the coming weeks.

New functions that will save users from having to open other apps to perform different tasks, such as consulting a map, saving an event, among other options. We tell you the news.

New features for Google Chrome on iOS

The Google team is improving the dynamics of Chrome on iOS with new features.

For example, if you see an address on a web page and want to know where it is, you no longer need to open the Maps app. Chrome will directly show you the address on a small map within the browser:

Chrome now uses AI to detect addresses on webpages, and when you long-press on a detected address, you’ll see the option to view it in a mini Google Maps right inside Chrome.

A function that will help you quickly search for an address, and if you want to perform another action you can go directly to Google Maps. A similar dynamic will apply to Google Chrome to create events in the calendar.

So if you find yourself in your Chrome browser with an event you want to write down, you don’t need to go to the Calendar app. Just long press on the date, and Chrome will show you the option to add it to your calendar.

If you accept, it will automatically complete the event form with the data collected from the website, for example, time, date, description, etc.

Lens integrates with Chrome to search with the iPhone camera

On the other hand, Chrome is also improving automatic translation on web pages. You do not need to specify the language every time you enter a website, but it will automatically detect it and perform the translation.

And as a bonus, the use of Lens from Chrome is enhanced. Although it already allowed some functions to be carried out, the possibility of using the mobile camera to capture photos and use them in searches, or use the images that we already have in the gallery, will soon be available.

To do this, it will only be necessary to look for the Lens icon in the Chrome address bar. As with the Lens app, a range of possibilities opens up to search Google for everything you have in your environment.